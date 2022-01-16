According to the report of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, there is a threat of chemical pollution in parts of Donbas controlled by the militants. Kyiv believes that Russia can use the environmental disaster as a pretext for new aggression against Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence claims that “the Russian occupation administration has lost control over chemicals” brought into Donbas.

“According to Ukraine’s military intelligence, on January 14, tanks with ammonia were delivered to the PJSC “Concern Stirol” occupied by Russian troops in Horlivka, from which poisonous substances are leaking into the atmosphere due to the breach of airtightness.”

“The technogenic disaster caused by the actions of the Russian occupants can be used to accuse Ukraine of using poisonous chemicals and as a pretext to expand armed aggression against our state,” the official report of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s SDC reads.

